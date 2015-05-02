Lady Cavs sign area soccer standouts

The Darton State women's soccer team added four to their signing class Friday, including three local standouts.

Cheyenne Colvin and Haley Kincheloe of Deerfield-Windsor and Ivy Booker of Lee County inked their scholarships with the Lady Cavs Friday afternoon.

Head coach Ken Veilands is happy to see the talent in south Georgia continues to improve.

"The transformation of the play and the level of play over the years has been great," Veilands says. "I'm excited to have three young ladies coming in that are capable of making an impact."

Veilands and the Lady Cavs also went outside south Georgia to find talent, signing Sydney Bishop out of Tampa, FL.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.