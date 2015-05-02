Lopez's tournament turns 29

Nancy Lopez says she still loves to golf, and she still loves to give back.

That's why her annual Hospice Golf Classic is going on stronger than ever.

The 29th edition of the tournament teed off this morning at Albany's Doublegate Country Club.

132 golfers took the course Friday to help raise money for Albany Community Hospice and the Willson Hospice House.

Lopez played the par-3 11th hole with every foursome Friday, something she's done since the beginning.

She says she's not playing like she did during the first Classic, but adds she's already looking forward to the 30th next year.

"I use to have that energy where if I missed the green, I'd hit four, five, or six more. I don't have that energy anymore, but I have a great time," Lopez laughs. "I'll be here for number 30. I will. I just have to plan to be here. That'll be a great event. 30 years, I mean that's a milestone for sure."

The tournament also served as the local host for the Mercedes Benz Dealer Championships. Four golfers advanced to the Eastern Sectional in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

