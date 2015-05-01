Murder trial ends with hung jury

A Lee County judge declared a mistrial in a murder trial Friday night.

Prosecutors say Timothy French brutally stabbed and robbed 82 year-old A.J. Mosley in Mosley's home in 2008, but they were unable to convince all the jurors.

They began deliberating about 1:00 p.m. and had to start again a couple of hours later after one juror had to be excused.

Around 9:00, Judge Rucker Smith tried to convince the jury to keep trying to reach a verdict. "I think with the work and effort y'all have put into this and everyone else has put into this, we'd love to get anything, one way or the other, anywhere. Any hope of sending you back out?," Judge Smith said.

The jury foreman responded by saying, "Talking with the group, I want to make sure I say this the right way. Everyone is pretty set with where they are."

Prosecutors say DNA evidence on Mosley's pants linked French to the crime. Investigators also found Mosley's burned wallet near French's house.

We weren't able to reach prosecutors to find out if or when they may retry the case.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.