Moultrie's Erving selected 19th overall in NFL Draft

Moultrie native Cameron Erving will now be calling Cleveland home.

The former Colquitt County and Florida State standout was selected 19th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns Thursday night.

Erving won the Jacobs Blocking Award for the ACC twice while at Florida St., and played tackle and center for the Seminoles in 2014.

The question now for Erving is where will he play in Cleveland? The Browns would appear set at tackle and center already.

Erving was a first-team All-American in 2013, and a two-time first-team All-ACC.

