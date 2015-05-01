Scott-Wesley aiming for comeback

Camilla native Justin Scott-Wesley seemed poised to breakout as a star at receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs before a knee injury sidetracked him.

Now he's working his way back.

As a sophomore in 2013, Scott-Wesley had 16 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns through five games.

But the speedster tore his ACL against Tennessee and missed the rest of the season.

He returned in 2014, but struggled as he recovered from the knee injury, catching only three passes in six games.

Georgia head coach Mark Richt believes Scott-Wesley is much closer to 100 percent after spring practice and hopes to see the speed and ability of the past in 2015.

"He's been battling back to get comfortable with it. I really think year two, after an injury like that, they start to forget about it and just start playing again," Richt said Tuesday at Albany's UGA Day. "I hope for him that he stays healthy and he reaches his full potential because he's got a lot of ability."

Production from the former Mitchell Co. Eagle would be welcomed by the Dawgs, who lose their top two receivers in Chris Conley and Michael Bennett.

Georgia opens the season September 5 when they host Louisiana-Monroe.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.