Milers own the day at GISA track championships

The GISA opened what will be a very busy period at Hugh Mills Stadium Thursday with the 2015 state track championships.

Thursday featured prelims in all running events, and the finals of the 1600m runs.

South Georgia athletes showed out well in the mile runs.

Deerfield-Windsor's Virginia Moore finishes 2nd in the AAA girls' 1600m run. Moore's 5:16.76 finish was seven seconds behind Heritage's Ruthie Powell.

Crisp Academy's Katherine McGarr made a late run at 2nd, but finished 3rd in the AA girls' race. She finished with a time of 5:53.20.

Southland's Wright Calhoun finished the AAA boys' run at 4:43.57, good for fourth.

The meet continues through Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium.

