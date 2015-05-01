WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/30/15): Monroe's Jontavious Robinson

Monroe's Jontavious Robinson was a standout for the Tornadoes' soccer and cross country teams.
Earlier this week, Robinson was named one of two winners of the Albany Sports Hall of Fame scholarship.
He will attend Albany State University before heading to medical school.
Robinson says his academic drive started with his mother.
"My mom said if I didn't do well in my grades, I couldn't play sports," he says. "So she motivated me to do well in class."
"Academics, hard work, and dedication, that's what Jontavious is about," says Monroe head soccer coach Johnathan Morine.
