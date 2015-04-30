WALB's Most Wanted: Eric Sheppard

On tonight's Most Wanted- a familiar face by now - Eric Sheppard - protestor turned fugitive, still sought by Valdosta PoliceIt was nearly two weeks ago that Sheppard led a controversial protest on the Valdosta State campus during which people walked on the American flag.Only April 21st, campus police say they found a backpack with a gun it near the library and had unmistakable evidence to link the gun to Sheppard.Police conducted a huge search around campus but Sheppard hasn't been seen since. Some groups on social media are even trying to collect money to help him bond out of jail if he's arrested.But right now finding him has proven difficult.If you see Eric Sheppard or know where is call 911 or the Valdosta Police Department.Eric Sheppard becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





