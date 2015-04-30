SCA soccer comes together to overcome

It was only three months ago former Lady Eagles coach Jason Schultz was charged with sexual assault and fired.

Since then, the boys' and girls' soccer teams have come together.

Both teams claimed region championships this season. It's the first time in school history that's happened.

Head coach Jeremy Davidson once coached only the boys' team, but after Schultz's departure, he took over the girls' squad as well.

He says his first order was bringing the team together, and it's been a family atmosphere ever since, with the teams even training as one on occasion.

"To play against the guys on a daily basis, they play at a little faster pace and stronger, it may force the [girls' team] to be better in those areas. So they've appreciated that side of it," Davidson says. "The girls' tactical knowledge has really brought some experience to the guys that they didn't have before, so they've really helped to benefit each other."

Davidson adds that family mindset hasn't just helped off the field either.

"They've just really had the chance to support each other, the chance to look at each other on a day-by-day basis and say, 'I want to help make you better today,'" Davidson says. "I think that's been a big part of it."

By winning the region titles, the Eagles and Lady Eagles each earn byes into the state semifinals. Those games will be played either Monday or Tuesday of next week in Albany.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.