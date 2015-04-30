Moultrie's Erving has first-round potential

Former Colquitt County and Florida State star Cameron Erving hopes to hear his name called during Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Erving has the potential to be a first round pick Thursday night.

NFL scouts love the two-time Jacobs Blocking Award winner's versatility.

Erving played most of his college career at offensive tackle, before moving to center for part of his senior season.

Teams believe he could play at either spot in the pros, and that adaptability has some mock drafts projecting the former Colquitt County star being selected in mid-first round.

Erving will find out if those projections are accurate Thursday night when the draft begins at 8:00 p.m.

