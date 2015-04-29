Albany St. wins SIAC baseball title

Albany State scored three runs in the ninth inning to pull away from Stillman, and clinch the SIAC Baseball Championship Monday night.

ASU took the lead in the top of the second, and never relinquished the lead on their way to a 9-5 win.

Jonatan Galan was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, while Daniel Stockdale was named Most Outstanding Coach.

