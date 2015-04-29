Cavs feeling confident before GCAA Tourney

The Darton State Cavaliers have plenty of reasons to feel good about themselves right now.

They've won 16 of their last 22 ballgames, and just clinched the program's first-ever outright conference baseball title.

But all that aside, the Cavs still have higher goals.

Head coach Scot Hemmings believes if his offense and pitching get going together, they could be a national title team.

"Because of that combination, and to do all this while some of our bigger hitters haven't produced in the last few weeks like they're capable of doing," he explains. "We're going to have to click on all cylinders for that to happen, but if we get going at the right time, I feel good about it."

The Cavs will host #5 Chipola in Friday's regular season finale. The GCAA Tournament begins next Wednesday at Cavalier Field, where Darton State is 23-3 this season.

Hemmings says it's the way his young group has come together that sticks out most to him.

"The growth process of these freshmen and the resiliency of these sophomores who got so close last year has been impressive," he says. "I'm so proud of our freshmen. They've grown up a little faster than any other class we've had. We do not want someone to come in and grab the momentum of this state and take it to district, so we're going to continue to try to win."

First pitch for Friday's game is at 6:30 p.m., with a fireworks show following immediately after.

