Richt, Fox visit Albany for UGA Day

Georgia Bulldog head coaches Mark Richt and Mark Fox stopped by the Good Life City Tuesday for the annual UGA Day.

Fans lined up inside the James H. Gray Civic Center well before the coaches' speeches to take pictures and get autographs from the Dawgs' head men.

RICHT EAGER TO GET THOMPSON ON CAMPUS

The Dawgs' football team boasts one of the top incoming freshmen classes in the country, including the nation's number one recruit, Westover DT Trenton Thompson.

Richt says he doesn't want to put too much pressure on Thompson, but adds he's looking forward to seeing him in camp.

"We're excited to see what he can do. We don't think there's any doubt that he'll get in there and create some great depth for us, and maybe win a starting position," Richt says. "Who knows how great he'll play? Hopefully he'll do extremely well this year."

Spring practice concluded for the Dawgs a little over a week ago. Richt says he was happy with how his team performed, especially offensively under new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

"There was a little less continuity with the change, but it was healthy," Richt says. "There were new things to learn, but it was good. The things that did change, it was an easy transition for the guys who were in our system last year because we're pretty much running the same plays. We may just call them something different."

Richt also noted there were no major injuries in the spring, just "a few hamstring tweaks and things like that."

FOX LOOKING TO TAKE PROGRAM TO NEXT LEVEL

The Georgia basketball team is coming off its second straight 20-win season and first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011, but head coach Mark Fox knows there is still some work left to do.

"We have really good players. We have good players coming in. Everybody graduates. I think attendance is great. So we feel like the program is healthy," he says. "But we know there's another level up there for us to strive for. And so the focus now is on battling every day to try and get there."

Georgia loses only three seniors from this year's team, but two were major contributors in Nemanja Djurisic and Marcus Thornton. Fox says the impact they made off the floor will be what is most missed.

"We're losing two great leaders. I thought they made a lot of senior-like plays for us," Fox says. "You can replace talent and length and all those things, but experience is tough to replace. That'll be a challenge for us going into next year."

Fox is optimistic about his returning players being able to step up however.

He believes the tournament experience, a 70-63 loss to Final Four team Michigan State, will help the Dawgs in the long run.

"It is so hard to get there, and we return so many guys who had to climb that mountain. So they understand exactly what it takes," he says.

