Hall of Fame induction "highlight" of new members' careers

The Albany Sports Hall of Fame added three new members Monday night, inducting a group whose careers are highlighted by titles, world records, and plenty of giving back.

Richie Howard, Ben Lockett, and Edwin Willis joined the fraternity of the Albany Sports Hall of Fame Monday, each calling it a highlight of their careers.

Howard was a baseball and football standout for Albany High, before moving on to play baseball at Auburn University in the late 1970s. He led the Tigers with a .383 batting average in 1976, and helped the team to the College World Series.

"This is kind of like completing my athletic career," he says. "It's just a great honor and I'm just truly appreciative."

Lockett was a powerlifter for nearly five decades, and set several national and world records during his career.

"This is the ultimate. This is what i feel I've been working for all my life," he says.

Willis was a football and track standout at Monroe and Albany High Schools before taking his talents to Albany State. But karate was the sport that Willis excelled at most. He won over 100 karate tournaments and is a fifth-degree black belt.

"It's a body of work. It gives you such a great feeling to know that people remember and recognize," he says. "I'm 64 years old now. This is stuff I did back in my teens and early 20s."

The Hall of Fame also honored the 2015 area student-athletes of the year. One student-athlete from each school in Dougherty County was awarded.

