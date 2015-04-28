Five Lee Co. baseball standouts sign scholarships

The Lee County Trojans baseball team added five more to the college baseball ranks Monday night.

The Trojans are preparing for their state playoff matchup with Newton this weekend, but took some time to celebrate the players' accomplishments Monday.

Star pitcher Nick Bush honored his commitment to LSU, signing with the Tigers Monday.

Right fielder Austin Sheltra will be staying close to home after signing with Albany State.

Pitcher Michael Reddick and infielder Robbie Feagans will remain teammates for the time being. The Trojan duo signed with Darton State.

Catcher Manny Chavarria will also play junior college ball, signing with Tallahassee Community College.

"These guys did this on their own. It's not something that I did, or our staff did," says Lee County head coach Brandon Brock. "They worked hard for eight, nine, ten years in the game of baseball and it's paying off."

Brock says he believes a few more Trojans will sign with colleges later this offseason.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.