GHSA state baseball playoff brackets set

The GHSA has released the state baseball playoff brackets.





Several area teams will continue their hunt for a state title beginning Friday.





Region 1-AAAA has not determined seeding order yet, so they have not been included in the brackets.





AREA TEAMS' PLAYOFF MATCHUPS (BEST-OF-3 SERIES):





AAAAAA:





Rockdale Co. at Tift Co.





Newton at Lee Co.





Lowndes at Tucker





Valdosta at Lakeside, Dekalb





Long Co. at Fitzgerald





Jeff Davis at Berrien





Thomasville at Bacon Co.





Brooks Co. at Benedictine





Series begin Friday with doubleheaders. Necessary Game 3s will be played Saturday.





