GHSA state baseball playoff brackets set

Several area teams will continue their hunt for a state title beginning Friday.
Region 1-AAAA has not determined seeding order yet, so they have not been included in the brackets.
AREA TEAMS' PLAYOFF MATCHUPS (BEST-OF-3 SERIES):
AAAAAA:
Rockdale Co. at Tift Co.
Newton at Lee Co.
Lowndes at Tucker
Valdosta at Lakeside, Dekalb
Long Co. at Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis at Berrien
Thomasville at Bacon Co.
Brooks Co. at Benedictine
Series begin Friday with doubleheaders. Necessary Game 3s will be played Saturday.
