ADDU plays basketball with teens - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

(Source: Amanda Brown) (Source: Amanda Brown)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With so many stories about troubled relations between officers and the communities they serve we thought we'd share these pictures with you.

Amanda Brown sent them to us.

She said her son was playing basketball with friends Monday evening when a couple of Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit officers drove by.

They stopped and played basketball with the teens and then went to the store and bought them a brand new basketball.



