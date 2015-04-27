Man charged in fatal crash found dead in Marion Co.

A Columbus man who was awaiting trial on vehicular homicide charges was found dead over the weekend in Marion County.



Officials say the body of 20-year-old Jack Hughes was found on the side of Marvin Moore Road around midnight Sunday in Buena Vista.



In 2011, Hughes, who was 17 at the time, was arrested following a crash in which is his truck struck a car driven by Army Medic Jerome Owens of Valdosta. The decorated veteran died from his injuries.



Hughes tested positive for having drugs in his system at the time of the accident, according to Columbus police.



Police said they found ecstasy and prescription pills on Hughes at the time of the accident.



Earlier this year, the Georgia Supreme Court over turned a superior court judge's ruling that police did not have probable cause to drug test and charge Hughes in the crash.



The case was awaiting a jury trial at the time of Hughes' death which is under investigation by the GBI.



