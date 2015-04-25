Lady Blazers split doubleheader in Tifton

Valdosta State used stellar pitching and defense to earn a Game 1 win over Mississippi College in Friday's doubleheader.

With the Lady Blazers leading 1-0 in the 7th, the Lady Choctaws attempted a squeeze play to tie the game.

Caitlyn Calhoun was having none of it.

She fielded the bunt just in front of the mound, and flipped the ball home just in time to tag the diving runner for the inning's second out.

Calhoun struck out the next batter swinging to clinch the win.

MC took the second game 5-1. The two teams will finish up the regular season Saturday in Valdosta.

Friday's games were played at ABAC since the VSU campus was closed for flag rallies.

