Lowndes rallies past Colquitt for final playoff spot

Lowndes scored three runs in the top of the 7th for a comeback win over Colquitt County Friday night in Moultrie.

The 6-5 win gives the Vikings the final playoff spot out of Region 1-AAAAAA and eliminates the Packers from postseason play.

Trailing 5-3 entering the 7th, five straight Vikings players walked to tie the game. The Packers were able to turn a double-play, but the go-ahead run came across on the play.

Colquitt County put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the 7th, but a groundout to shortstop ended the rally.

"That's what we've done all year," says Lowndes head coach Rusty Beale. "We're going to make it a little interesting. But our guys came through at the end, and all the credit goes to them."

The Vikings will be the three seed out of Region 1-AAAAAA.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Lee Co. 7, Tift Co. 3

Worth Co. 11, Americus-Sumter 0

Thomasville 5, Seminole Co. 0 (Game 1)

Thomasville 13, Seminole Co. 5 (Game 2)

Crisp Co. 10, Westover 0

Tiftarea 3, Southland 1

Westwood 11, Brookwood 2

