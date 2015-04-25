Lowndes rallies past Colquitt for final playoff spot

The 6-5 win gives the Vikings the final playoff spot out of Region 1-AAAAAA and eliminates the Packers from postseason play.
Trailing 5-3 entering the 7th, five straight Vikings players walked to tie the game. The Packers were able to turn a double-play, but the go-ahead run came across on the play.
Colquitt County put two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the 7th, but a groundout to shortstop ended the rally.
"That's what we've done all year," says Lowndes head coach Rusty Beale. "We're going to make it a little interesting. But our guys came through at the end, and all the credit goes to them."
The Vikings will be the three seed out of Region 1-AAAAAA.
OTHER AREA SCORES:
Lee Co. 7, Tift Co. 3
Worth Co. 11, Americus-Sumter 0
Thomasville 5, Seminole Co. 0 (Game 1)
Thomasville 13, Seminole Co. 5 (Game 2)
Crisp Co. 10, Westover 0
Tiftarea 3, Southland 1
Westwood 11, Brookwood 2
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.