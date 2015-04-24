Triple murder suspect dies

We learned Friday night that a suspected triple murderer died late Friday afternoon at a Macon hospital.
Darrin Ross shot himself in the head Tuesday after leading officers on a chase in Cordele.
He was charged with killing his wife in their Americus home Monday morning and suspected of killing two other people in a home nearby that same day.
