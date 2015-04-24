Packers one win from unlikely playoff berth

It would've been hard to imagine Colquitt County even sniffing the state baseball playoffs after the Packers opened the season 1-11.

But here they are, needing just a win Friday night against Lowndes to claim Region 1-AAAAAA's four seed.

Head coach Tony Kirkland says it took a lot to get here.



The Pack have played as many as nine sophomores in key positions during the season, and Kirkland says it's been a growing process.



Grow they have, winning six of their last 11 games. The team says it all began to turn around when they stopped focusing so much on the scoreboard.

"We just started playing every game as a chance to get better," says senior centerfielder Ryan Pipkin. "Don't worry about winning. Just go out there, and we have basically gotten better, and we're looking at a four seed and the state playoffs."

"We had a large number of young kids who had to step up and step forward that's been put in there," says Kirkland. "We're trying to grow up every time we go out there.”

The Packers host Lowndes Friday night with a playoff spot on the line. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 in Moultrie.



Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.