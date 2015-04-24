Monroe sweeps Region 1-AAAA track titles

The Monroe Tornadoes added another pair of region track championships to their collection Thursday.

The boys' and girls' track teams swept the region title this afternoon at Hugh Mills Stadium.

The Lady Tornadoes claimed 12 individual titles Thursday, while the boys' team took home four.

TEAM RESULTS

Girls'

1. Monroe- 205.5

2. Westover- 149

3. Albany- 77

4. Thomas Co. Central- 62

T5. Bainbridge- 37

T5. Crisp Co.- 37

7. Cook- 33.5

8. Dougherty- 5

9. Cairo- 4

Boys'

1. Monroe- 142

2. Bainbridge- 127

3. Thomas Co. Central- 86

4. Westover- 67

5. Dougherty- 52

6. Albany- 47.5

7. Americus-Sumter- 27.5

8. Cook- 26

9. Worth Co.- 23

10. Cairo 16

11. Crisp Co.- 7

