Monroe sweeps Region 1-AAAA track titles

The boys' and girls' track teams swept the region title this afternoon at Hugh Mills Stadium.
The Lady Tornadoes claimed 12 individual titles Thursday, while the boys' team took home four.
TEAM RESULTS
Girls'
1. Monroe- 205.5
2. Westover- 149
3. Albany- 77
4. Thomas Co. Central- 62
T5. Bainbridge- 37
T5. Crisp Co.- 37
7. Cook- 33.5
8. Dougherty- 5
9. Cairo- 4
Boys'
1. Monroe- 142
2. Bainbridge- 127
3. Thomas Co. Central- 86
4. Westover- 67
5. Dougherty- 52
6. Albany- 47.5
7. Americus-Sumter- 27.5
8. Cook- 26
9. Worth Co.- 23
10. Cairo 16
11. Crisp Co.- 7
