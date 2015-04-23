Shellman's Davis to announce Panthers' 1st round pick

Ten years after being selected as the Carolina Panthers' first round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, Shellman native Thomas Davis will be announcing the team's first round pick in 2015.

Davis will read the name of the 25th overall pick during next Thursday's first round, according to the team.

It's just the latest offseason honor for the former Randolph-Clay and UGA star, who received the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and the key to the city of Charlotte earlier this year.

"I understand the process these players have gone through to get to this point, and it's going to be a really cool feeling," Davis said in a team press release.

The first round of the NFL Draft is April 30 in Chicago.

