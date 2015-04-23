WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/23/15): Dougherty's Brianna Davis

Brianna Davis never picked up a golf club until the 9th grade.

Now the Dougherty High senior is leader for the Lady Trojans, and the WALB Student-Athlete of the Week.

Davis was a team leader for Dougherty's golf team this season, and she says it's a role she takes great pride in.

She says even though golf is an individual sport, having a team-first attitude is crucial.

"You still need to make sure the people on your team are doing well, improving, and learning to love the game like you are," Davis says.

"Golf is a mental game. It has a lot of ups and a lot of downs," says Dougherty head golf coach Ty Randolph. "She's very good at getting us through the tough part."

Davis hasn't decided where she'll be going to college just yet, but says she plans to study family law.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.