WALB's Most Wanted: Shantilah Bariya's murderer

Nearly eight years after a deadly convenience store robbery in Moultrie, the masked shooter remains on the looseIt was a senseless murder captured on surveillance video in June 2007.48-year-old Shantilah Bariya was behind the counter of the Fast Serv Quick Mart when a gunman wearing a ski mask walked up to the counter and demanded cash.The robber shot Bariya, a native of India, in the abdomen. He would later die.Detectives have not forgotten about this case and hope by now someone knows who the man is behind the mask.Police hope you might recognize this cold blooded killer.A reward is being offered in this case. If you have any information call Moultrie Police at 229-890-5500.Tonight this masked clerk killer becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.









Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.



