SCA's Cuff signs with Brewton-Parker

Sherwood Christian soccer standout Katelyn Cuff will play with Brewton-Parker College next season.

The Lady Eagles' star forward signed with the Barons in front of family, friends, and teammates Thursday morning.

Cuff has been a key part of SCA's success in recent years, scoring over 70 goals in her career.

Lady Eagles' head coach Jeremy Davidson believes the Barons have a huge get in Cuff.

"She's been a huge part of our program over the last few years. She has given us a dimension in our offense that has been a huge part of our success over the last few years," Davidson says. "She's a great goal scorer, creative player, can hit a shot from anywhere on the field, and has scored some huge goals."

Cuff joins a Barons program that has struggled in recent years, but she hopes she can help turn things around.

