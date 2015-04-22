SCA's Cuff signs with Brewton-Parker

The Lady Eagles' star forward signed with the Barons in front of family, friends, and teammates Thursday morning.
Cuff has been a key part of SCA's success in recent years, scoring over 70 goals in her career.
Lady Eagles' head coach Jeremy Davidson believes the Barons have a huge get in Cuff.
"She's been a huge part of our program over the last few years. She has given us a dimension in our offense that has been a huge part of our success over the last few years," Davidson says. "She's a great goal scorer, creative player, can hit a shot from anywhere on the field, and has scored some huge goals."
Cuff joins a Barons program that has struggled in recent years, but she hopes she can help turn things around.
