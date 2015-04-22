Dougherty Co. Superintendent works to improve failing schools

Six Dougherty County Schools could qualify to be taken over by the state under a bill signed this week by the governor.

The Opportunity School District would allow the state to take control each year of a limited number of schools that have scored an F for at least three straight years.

The state could close them or turn them into charter schools.

Superintendent David Mosely hopes to bring the Dougherty County Schools up to par before the law might go into effect.

“ We have benchmarks even for each school, each grade level and those that are at the 60 percent level, we expect them to make from 3 to 5 percent improvement every year. Which hopefully we'd like to get all of our schools to the 90 percent level and we think that's doable,” said Dr. David Mosely.

Dougherty High, Monroe High, Southside Middle, and Alice Coachman, Morningside and Northside Elementary schools currently fall under the requirements.

If voters approve the referendum next year, the law would take effect in 2017.

