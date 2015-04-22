American Red Cross changing hours at blood donor center

The American Red Cross is altering services at its blood donor center in Albany.

It's a cost-saving measure.

After Friday, June 19th platelet donations will no longer be accepted at the centers in Albany and Macon. Those donors will have to travel to centers in Columbus or Valdosta.

Whole blood donations will still be accepted at the Albany center, but the hours of operation will change. Those hours have not yet been determined.

The blood distribution center in Albany will not be affected by any of the the changes.

