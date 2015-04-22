Lee Co. honors Trojan baseball trio

From now on, the names and numbers of three Lee County baseball figures will hang on the fence of Trojan Field.

The Trojans honored former longtime coach Rob Williams and former players Buster Posey and Matthew Meeks before their game Tuesday.

Williams, as well as the families of Posey and Meeks, were on hand to witness the honors be unveiled Tuesday.

Williams coached the Trojans from 1989 to 2013, and led the program to new heights.

Posey is the former Trojan star who is now the face of the San Francisco Giants. He won the 2010 NL Rookie of the Year and the 2012 NL MVP. The Giants have won three World Series with Posey behind the plate.

Meeks was a rising star for the Trojans. He broke out during a 2000 state quarterfinal series against Greenbrier before he was killed in a car wreck in Lee County.

"That's really special, and it just means the world to us," says Matthew Meeks' father, Eddy. "Lee County has always sort of wrapped their arms around us. To be up there with Buster and Rob, Matthew's smiling, I can assure you."

Williams echoed Meeks' sentiment.

"What two better young men to be associated with than Matthew Meeks and Buster Posey?" he says.

