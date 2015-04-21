VHS adding girls' volleyball next season

Valdosta High School will be playing girls' volleyball as an official sport beginning next season.

VHS announced the Lady Cats' program this afternoon, and invited any interested students to meet with the team's new coaches.

Head coach Anna McCall says she's glad the school has finally been able to form a team.

"About three years ago, they tried but the interest just wasn't there," she says. "I'm very excited. We can't wait to get in the gym at Newbern. We'll practice at Newbern in the new gym there. I can't wait."

The Lady Wildcats will play their first two seasons at the JV level, before being eligible to compete at the varsity level.

