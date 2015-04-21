VHS adding girls' volleyball next season

VHS announced the Lady Cats' program this afternoon, and invited any interested students to meet with the team's new coaches.
Head coach Anna McCall says she's glad the school has finally been able to form a team.
"About three years ago, they tried but the interest just wasn't there," she says. "I'm very excited. We can't wait to get in the gym at Newbern. We'll practice at Newbern in the new gym there. I can't wait."
The Lady Wildcats will play their first two seasons at the JV level, before being eligible to compete at the varsity level.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.