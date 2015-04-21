Falcons release 2015 schedule

The Atlanta Falcons will try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Atlanta opens and closes the regular season at home this season, and plays the NFC East and AFC South in non-division play.
SEASON SCHEDULE
9/14 - Philadelphia (Monday Night Football)
9/20- at New York Giants
9/27- at Dallas
10/04- Houston
10/11- Washington
10/15- at New Orleans (Thursday Night Football)
10/25- at Tennessee
11/01- Tampa Bay
11/08- at San Francisco
11/15- BYE
11/22- Indianapolis
11/29- Minnesota
12/06- at Tampa Bay
12/13- at Carolina
12/20- at Jacksonville
12/27- Carolina
01/03- New Orleans
Preseason play begins August 14 for the Falcons, when they host Tennessee.
