Falcons release 2015 schedule

The NFL released the 2015 season schedules Tuesday night.





The Atlanta Falcons will try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.





Atlanta opens and closes the regular season at home this season, and plays the NFC East and AFC South in non-division play.





SEASON SCHEDULE





9/14 - Philadelphia (Monday Night Football)





9/20- at New York Giants





9/27- at Dallas





10/04- Houston





10/11- Washington





10/15- at New Orleans (Thursday Night Football)





10/25- at Tennessee





11/01- Tampa Bay





11/08- at San Francisco





11/15- BYE





11/22- Indianapolis





11/29- Minnesota





12/06- at Tampa Bay





12/13- at Carolina





12/20- at Jacksonville





12/27- Carolina





01/03- New Orleans





Preseason play begins August 14 for the Falcons, when they host Tennessee.





