Falcons release 2015 schedule - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Falcons release 2015 schedule

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - The NFL released the 2015 season schedules Tuesday night.


The Atlanta Falcons will try to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.


Atlanta opens and closes the regular season at home this season, and plays the NFC East and AFC South in non-division play.


SEASON SCHEDULE


9/14 - Philadelphia (Monday Night Football)


9/20- at New York Giants


9/27- at Dallas


10/04- Houston


10/11- Washington


10/15- at New Orleans (Thursday Night Football)


10/25- at Tennessee


11/01- Tampa Bay


11/08- at San Francisco


11/15- BYE


11/22- Indianapolis


11/29- Minnesota


12/06- at Tampa Bay


12/13- at Carolina


12/20- at Jacksonville


12/27- Carolina


01/03- New Orleans


Preseason play begins August 14 for the Falcons, when they host Tennessee.


Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly