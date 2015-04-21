Suspected serial armed robber captured - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Suspected serial armed robber captured

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) -

WALB News 10 has confirmed a suspected serial armed robber on the run for several weeks is now in jail.

Moultrie Police has captured 19-year old Davrius Gardner Tuesday night.

Investigators believe he is responsible for robbing several stores in Moultrie and Thomasville.

He's also wanted in Brooks County.

His two suspected accomplices have already been captured.

