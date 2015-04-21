Suspected serial armed robber captured

The Moultrie Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed the Quick Stop #2 at 1721 Tallokas Road. The crime happened Thursday night around 9:55.

Police in two south Georgia cities hope someone can help identify three men they say robbed a convenience store.

Armed robberies in Thomasville and Moultrie may be connected

WALB News 10 has confirmed a suspected serial armed robber on the run for several weeks is now in jail.

Moultrie Police has captured 19-year old Davrius Gardner Tuesday night.

Investigators believe he is responsible for robbing several stores in Moultrie and Thomasville.

He's also wanted in Brooks County.

His two suspected accomplices have already been captured.

