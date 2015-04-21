Eric Sheppard's father wants him to come in

The father of the protester Valdosta State University officials say brought a gun on to campus Tuesday wants his son to come in and talk to authorities.At 3:05 Wednesday afternoon, at Valdosta State University's West Hall, Eric Sheppard Sr., the father of Eric Sheppard, issued the following the statement:“Son, you know we love you and have always taught you to do the right thing and make wise decisions. Please make the right decision and turn yourself in, either to the authorities or to me, and we will handle this together. We love you and are here for you, as you requested.” father of Eric Sheppard.Police are searching for Eric Sheppard, as University President William McKinney told us campus police found a backpack with a gun in it near the library, around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon.He said they uncovered "unmistakable evidence" linking the gun to Sheppard who began leading protests on campus last week.In a video shot Monday, Sheppard explained why protesters walked on the American flag. "I am a terrorist toward lies. I'm a terrorist toward liars. I'm a terrorist toward those that are wicked, so yes, I am a terrorist toward white people,” said Eric Sheppard.“That flag represents white supremacy racism which is plaguing the entire earth, so when we step on that flag we are stepping on racism, white supremacy. We are stepping on the things that were erected alongside our genocide and our holocaust,” said Eric Sheppard.University officials said a judge issued an arrest warrant for Sheppard Tuesday.They urge you to call VSU police or 911 if you know where he is.





Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.