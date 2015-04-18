South Georgia women inducted into Hall of Fame

Five trailblazing south Georgia women are now hall of famers.The Southern Black Women's Initiative for Economic and Social Justice, part of the Southwest Georgia Project for Community Education, inducted the community leaders into its Hall of Fame.Project Coordinator Amber Bell said, "This is a spotlight for heroes in our community who have gone unsung for so many years, and this is just an opportunity to celebrate their work in the community."One of the inductees, Lure Jenkins had a long career as a teacher and school administrator. She said, "It's fantastic, fantastic, and I am so proud to have this honor bestowed upon me."The other inductees were: Rutha Mae Harris, who was an original Freedom Singer during the civil rights movement.Annie Collier was a pioneer in the nursing field.Mary Jenkins was an educator who published a book about the Albany Movement.And Queen Spann was a leader in the civil rights movement.Spann and Jenkins were inducted posthumously.