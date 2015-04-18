School superintendent angered by dog killing

The Dougherty County School Superintendent is upset over the shooting death of one of his dogs and a state law investigators say prevents them from doing anything about it.

Dr. David Mosely took out an ad in the Bainbridge Post Searchlight explaining what happened. When his bird dog Ace wandered onto a neighbor's property in Decatur County, the neighbors shot and killed the dog then buried him.

Mosely says they initially denied it but fessed up after he found the grave and dug up the body. He says sheriff's investigators say they can't charge the neighbors because they claim Ace had one of their chickens in his mouth. "I know I can't bring my dog back. I do know that every day I pull out of my driveway I gotta see where my dog was brutally murdered by someone that could have just picked up the phone and said 'come get your dog,' and we'd have been over there in an instant," Mosely said.

He said an autopsy showed no evidence that Ace had any contact with chickens, and he said at least five other pets in the area have mysteriously disappeared recently.

He's still pushing for charges against his neighbor who we were unable to reach for comment.

