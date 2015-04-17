Radium Springs like you have never seen it

A great video of Radium Springs, probably like you've never seen before.

Guy Bryant shot this video this week when he and Paul Deloach went on a cave dive into the springs.

He said more than 30-years ago, Deloach and two other divers mapped more than 15 hundred feet of the cave system, but there's much more that remains unexplored.

We will talk to Bryant about his underwater adventure at Radium Springs on Monday.

To view the full video click here.

