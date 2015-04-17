Albany Tennis Association holding city-wide tournament

If you are a tennis player in Albany, this is the weekend to make sure your racquet is strung up and ready to go.

The Albany Tennis Association is holding a city wide tournament this weekend. It'll get underway Friday night with a player party at Stonebridge Country Club.

Matches will be held at Stonebridge, Doublegate, and Grand Island throughout the weekend.

65 players are already signed up, and the ATA says there is still a little time to register if you want to play.

Don't worry about skill level either, they add. They encourage you to come on out and enjoy the game.

"We don't want anyone to be scared away because they think it's just for regular tournament players," says ATA president John Scanling. "We want everybody who's playing in leagues, or maybe they just play with their friends in pickup games every once in a while to come out and be a part of the tennis community."

If you'd like to sign up, there is still time, but you are encouraged to do so Friday morning. Registration fee is $25. To sign up, go to http://www.atatennis.net/.

