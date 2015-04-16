Cavalier wrestlers sign transfer letters

When Darton State announced the wrestling team would no longer compete as a varsity sport, their reasoning wasn't lack of talent. That showed Thursday.

Five Cavalier wrestlers signed letters of intent this afternoon, the most in program history.

They will be the last class of Darton State wrestlers to sign.

Bryce Carr won the 165 pound NJCAA national title this season. He signed with Tennessee-Chattanooga today.

Four others, Sean Nguyen, Brandon Weber, Matt Carroll, and Sammy Rosario, signed with Cumberland University.

"The thing about these kids is they're the total package," says head coach James Hicks. "They're all great kids off the mat. They all have great grades. I think all of them are over 3.0 GPAs. And they all are phenomenal athletes."

Hicks will become the new head coach at Cumberland, so he's excited to bring some familiar talent with him.

