WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (4/16/15): Lee Co.'s Josie Nix

With her team primed to make a state playoff run, our student-athlete of the week is taking on a big role.

There is just one regular season game remaining for the Lee County girls' soccer team, and one Lady Trojan is growing into her position with the playoffs right around the corner.

Junior Josie Nix is a defender for the Lee County soccer team. She is one of the few upperclassmen on a young but talented team.

Nix takes AP physics and AP US History on top of playing soccer.

Head coach Dave Baltenberger says Nix's ability to juggle school and soccer is impressive, and he raves about the leadership role she has taken with this team.

"Well we really have a young team this year, so we don't really have a bunch of older players," she says. "I kind of had to step up and be the leader."

"Especially when you get to the end of the season, when people can step up, especially upperclassmen and show the young kids how to play and what they need to do to win, that's huge for us," says Baltenberger.

The Lady Trojans take the pitch for their season finale next Tuesday when they take on Tift County on the road.

