Young archers will shoot for a national title

A south Georgia business is helping young archers compete for a national championship.

Thursday afternoon, Comnet Technical Solutions Incorporated gave the Lake Park Elementary School archery team a check for $1300, matching what the team raised doing a car wash. It will help them travel to Louisville, Kentucky next month.

Coach Jeremy McKinley said, "This year, they're projecting over 12,000 archers -- elementary, middle and high school -- to participate over a 3-day tournament to break the record once again as the largest archery tournament in the world."

The coach hopes to take as many of the 23 team members as possible. Last year, the team finished 27th out of 115 elementary school teams in the country.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.