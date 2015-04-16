WALB's Most Wanted: Hopkins and Donaldson

Camilla Police need your help finding two suspected drug dealers.Camilla Police say Perry Hopkins is charged with selling cocaine, and Printiss Cortez Donaldson is wanted on charges of selling marijuana.Four other men were arrested back in February, after undercover agents say they made several purchases of cocaine and marijuana from local drug dealers.Donaldson is also wanted wanted on charges of motor vehicle theft and false imprisonment. He's known to hang out in Albany and Moultrie.If you know where these men are call Camilla Police or 911.Tonight, Printiss Donaldson and Perry Hopkins become two of WALB's Most Wanted.





