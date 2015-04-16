Young's big day leads DWS in region meet

On a stormy, rainy Wednesday, Deerfield-Windsor's Tarah Young shone through the grey.

The Lady Knights' junior won five region titles at the GISA Region 3-AAA meet at Hugh Mills Stadium.

Individually, Young claimed the 100, 200, and 400 meter titles. She also anchored for her 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams that also claimed region gold.

"I know how much my team wants it. I know how much I want it, and I know how much my coaches want it," she says. "I love the competition. I love the adrenaline rush, and it's a lot of fun. It's a lot better when you see your teammates coming to you smiling and happy, so I think that's what it all boils down to."

Up next for Young is the state meet in two weeks.

"I always get nervous during state," she laughs. "If there's someone ahead of me, I just have this voice inside my head saying, 'Come on Tarah, you can do it. You can catch her.' Sometimes I do and sometimes I don't, but that's what competition is, losing and winning."

Young's performance helped DWS gain control of the scoreboard. There is no team champ yet, because the field and distance events still must be done. That will happen next Wednesday at Deerfield-Windsor.

