South Georgia duo sign on Wednesday

Pelham's Cheyenne Brooks is one of the best pole vaulters in the state of Georgia.

On Wednesday, she made Pelham history.

Brooks signed with Florida A&M Wednesday afternoon.

She's the first Pelham track athlete to sign a Division I scholarship.

Brooks is the top ranked vaulter in Class AA, and ranks sixth in the state overall.

She also runs the 3200 and 5000 meters for the Lady Hornets.

With the Rattlers though, she's sticking to what she does best and she already has high expectations.

"I actually am going to be pole vaulting, focusing on that," she says. "I'm expecting to win the conference next year as 10'6" won it this year, and I jump 11' now."

Brooks says she also liked what FAMU offered academically.

MONROE'S TOOMER STICKING TO "POINT" OF ATTACK

Duntarrius Toomer knows what his job is as a defensive tackle.

"I'm very strong and I play the point of attack," he says.

So it makes sense the Monroe standout will play college football at Point University.

Toomer signed with the Skyhawks Wednesday afternoon, saying it's a perfect match of player and program.

"I know they run a 4-3 defense, and it best fits my abilities to play the one technique," Toomer says. "I'll be used to take up blocks and free my linebackers. They want to come in right from the start, participate, and be able to make plays."

The Tornado tackle says he's also excited to help build the young Skyhawk program, which played its first season in 2011.

"Well it's always good to be the stepping stone of a program and the foundation," he says. "So it's like I'm one of the first to come on that campus and make a change in their football program."

Toomer says he hopes to compete for a starting spot immediately.

