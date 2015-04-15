Cavaliers make it 14 straight region golf titles

The Darton State Cavaliers cruised to their 14th consecutive Region XVII golf championship Wednesday.

The Cavs shot a 285 in the final round to finish with an even 864 over the three rounds, and win by 33 strokes.

Freshman Conner Watt is the tournament's low medalist, finishing at -5 for the tournament.

Watt was joined on the All-Region team by Cavalier teammates Jake O'Bryan and Hunter Tidwell. Head coach Gary Hilton was named the GCAA Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

The Cavaliers will now head to the NJCAA National Championships in Scottsboro, AL next month.

