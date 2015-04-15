Lee County sweeps Valdosta in AAAAAA soccer - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee County sweeps Valdosta in AAAAAA soccer

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - The Lee County Trojans soccer teams swept Valdosta Wednesday in Leesburg.

The Lady Trojans trailed 1-0 early in the first half, but rallied with two unanswered goals for the 2-1 win.

The Trojans had no trouble with the Wildcats, securing a 3-0 victory.

The high school soccer playoffs begin in less than two weeks.

