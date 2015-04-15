McCrae won't play at UGA this season; headed to juco

Former Randolph-Clay star linebacker Gary McCrae will not play for the Georgia Bulldogs this season as originally planned.

The Bulldog signee will play football at a junior college this year, and hopes to return to Athens for the 2017 season.

Randolph-Clay head coach Daniel McFather says McCrae is headed to a school in Mississippi, but isn't sure if he's enrolled yet.

McFather says McCrae is going the juco route for academic reasons, and is working on improving his qualifying scores.

McCrae was a four-star prospect for the Red Devils and was supposed to be a member of the Dawgs' 21-man signing class for the Class of 2015.

WALB is continuing to follow this story, and will update with new information as it is received.

