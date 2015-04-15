Lee Co. beats Lowndes on walkoff

Malik Spratling's single sent home the winning run, while Dean Tompkins earned the win in two innings of relief.
The win pushes Lee County to 15-6 overall, and 7-2 in region play. The Trojans sit in second in 1-AAAAAA behind Tift Co.
Lowndes falls to 10-12 overall, and 3-7 in region.
