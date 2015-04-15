Lee Co. beats Lowndes on walkoff

The Lee County Trojans kept pace atop the Region 1-AAAAAA standings Tuesday, walking off for a 3-2 win over Lowndes.

Malik Spratling's single sent home the winning run, while Dean Tompkins earned the win in two innings of relief.

The win pushes Lee County to 15-6 overall, and 7-2 in region play. The Trojans sit in second in 1-AAAAAA behind Tift Co.

Lowndes falls to 10-12 overall, and 3-7 in region.

