Dougherty's Sisroe signs with Albany Tech

The 6'6 swingman signed with Albany Tech Tuesday morning.
Sisroe says he's excited to join Sylvester Patterson's Titans next season, and adds Tuesday was a great day for his family.
"I just like Coach Patterson and how he does things, and I think I'll be a good fit in with the team," Sisroe says. "Everybody's excited to see me sign and go on to the next level. They know I'm a great player."
Sisroe says he plans to play more small forward with the Titans, and hopes to compete for a starting role after workouts this summer.
