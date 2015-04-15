Dougherty's Sisroe signs with Albany Tech

Dougherty Trojans basketball standout Montrell Sisroe will be staying close to home to play his college ball.

The 6'6 swingman signed with Albany Tech Tuesday morning.

Sisroe says he's excited to join Sylvester Patterson's Titans next season, and adds Tuesday was a great day for his family.

"I just like Coach Patterson and how he does things, and I think I'll be a good fit in with the team," Sisroe says. "Everybody's excited to see me sign and go on to the next level. They know I'm a great player."

Sisroe says he plans to play more small forward with the Titans, and hopes to compete for a starting role after workouts this summer.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.