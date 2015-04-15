Cavaliers not backing off despite big lead

Minus a Greg Norman or Jean van de Velde style meltdown Wednesday, the Darton State Cavaliers will win their 14th consecutive Region XVII golf championship.

The Cavs enter Wednesday's final round leading by 29 shots, but don't expect them to back off any.

"We're still competing. We're competing for spots," says Darton St. head coach Gary Hilton. "It's not over until the final hole, and every single one of them are competing for individual spots, all-tournament, all-region, and also a spot to go to nationals."

Sophomore Seth Sanders shot a two-under 70 to lead the Cavs, while freshman Conner Watt maintained his overall individual lead with a one-under 71 Tuesday. He's now -6 entering Wednesday, leading by seven shots.

The Cavaliers have five of the top six golfers individually.

The third and final round of the region championships begin Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Stonebridge Country Club in Albany.

FULL TEAM RESULTS (AFTER TWO ROUNDS):

1. Darton St. +3

2. GA Northwestern +32

3. ABAC +35

4. Andrew +40

5. GA Military +81

